IIT Mandi Researchers Use Eco-Friendly Chemicals To Recover Glass Fibres From Decommissioned Wind Turbine

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi researchers have used microwaves to recycle polymer composites to make wind turbine blades. The developed method is rapid, sustainable, and eco-friendly compared to currently used methods like landfills, and thermal-based recycling. The research has been led by Dr Sunny Zafar, Assistant Professor, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering along with Dr Venkata Krishnan, Associate Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, IIT Mandi and co-authored by their students Ms Manjeet Rani and Ms Priyanka Choudhary. The findings of the research have been published in the Resources, Conservation and Recycling Journal.

Explaining the research, Dr Sunny Zafar said, “We have developed a sustainable microwave-assisted chemical recycling (MACR) process to recycle glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite waste. Also, we used microwaves to aid the chemical degradation of GFRP composites with hydrogen peroxide and acetic acid. Both hydrogen peroxide and acetic acid are eco-friendly chemicals, the former used extensively as a disinfectant or antibiotic and the latter being vinegar.”

At the end of the service life of the wind turbine blades, the de-commissioned structures, composed of glass fibres in epoxy polymers are demolished and either landfilled or incinerated. Both methods of disposal add to environmental pollution and cost. It is predicted that about 200,000 tons of composite waste would be generated by wind turbine blades between 2024 and 2034 all over the world. This negates the environmental benefits offered by wind energy. Furthermore, restrictions on landfill disposal and ﬂuctuating raw material costs could increase the costs of these composites used in wind turbine blades.

While talking about the benefits of the research, Dr Venkata Krishnan said, “The recycling method that we have developed can lead to a profound shift in recycling technologies, which can help the country move towards a circular economy for wind turbine blades.”

The IIT Mandi team has discovered a quick and environmentally friendly process for recycling the fibres included in composites used to make wind turbine blades. The utilisation of green chemistry and the absence of harsh chemicals in the extraction made this effort particularly distinctive.