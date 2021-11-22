IIT-Mandi Researchers Show The Possible Role Of Signal Peptide Aggregation On Alzheimer’s Disease

Image credit: FILE The research study was published in the journal- 'Cell Reports Physical Science’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mandi) research team have discovered an important biomolecular mechanism for the formation of protein clusters/aggregates that are often seen in Alzheimer’s disease. The team led by Dr. Rajanish Giri, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences have shown that signal peptide of the Amyloid Precursor Protein (APP) can co-aggregate with Amyloid beta peptide (Aß42). This Aß42, known for the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease, a most common form of dementia that slowly destroys memory and other important mental functions.

"While proteins are essential for virtually every process within the cell, their disturbed functions due to aggregation and/or misfolding can result in harmful effects. There are more than 50 diseases that are associated with protein aggregation/misfolding," Giri said.

Alzheimer’s disease is linked with the deposition of misfolded peptides called amyloid ß42 (Aß42) in the spaces between nerve cells. "Generally, when proteins get aggregated or misfolded , they deposit around the cells and kills them, leading to the onset of many diseases. Till now, it was unknown whether signal peptide of amyloid precursor protein also have the tendency to form disease-causing aggregates? Can signal peptide co-assemble with the Alzheimer’s disease-related peptide (Aß42)? To answer such questions, we performed this work," Giri said.

The inter-institutional team comprising researchers from IIT Mandi, University of Cambridge, UK, and University of South Florida, USA, studied the aggregation pattern of a signal peptide of the APP. The research study was published in the journal- 'Cell Reports Physical Science’.