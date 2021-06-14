IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease

IIT Mandi researchers have found the mechanism that causes fatty liver disease

A team of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, led by Dr Prosenjit Mondal, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences, has used complementary experimental approaches, to establish the underlying biochemical relationship between the consumption of excessive sugar and the development of ‘fatty liver’, medically known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

The results of the IIT Mandi team’s work have been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. The research paper has been co-authored by Dr Prosenjit Mondal along with his research scholars, Vineeth Daniel, Surbhi Dogra, Priya Rawat, Abhinav Choubey from IIT Mandi, in collaboration with Mohan Kamthan and Aiysha Siddiq Khan from Jamia Hamdard Institute, New Delhi, along with Sangam Rajak from SGPGI, Lucknow.

Explaining his research, Dr Prosenjit Mondal, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, said, “The molecular mechanisms that increase hepatic DNL due to overconsumption of sugar have not been clear.”

“Our goal was to unravel this mechanistic pathway between excessive sugar consumption and onset and development of fatty liver Through DNL”, he further added.

Through a experimental approach involving mice models, the IIT Mandi team has shown the hitherto unknown link between the carbohydrate-induced activation of a protein complex called NF-κB and increased DNL.

“Our data indicates that the sugar-mediated shuttling of hepatic NF-κB p65 reduces the levels of another protein, sorcin, which in turn activates liver DNL through a cascading biochemical pathway,” explained the lead scientist.

The unravelling of the molecular link between sugar and fat accumulation in the liver is key to developing therapeutics for the disease. The team has shown that drugs that can inhibit NF-κB can prevent sugar-induced hepatic fat accumulation. They have also shown that the knockdown of sorcin reduces the lipid-lowering ability of the NF-κB inhibitor.

From the preventive angle, the IIT Mandi team’s research has conclusively shown that excessive sugar intake leads to a fatty liver.