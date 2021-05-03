  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke

IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke

The device can also help in identifying the progress of diseases such as Parkinson’s and predict the occurrence of these diseases even before the presence of symptoms, the IIT Mandi researchers said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 3, 2021 3:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Material For Face Masks, PPE Equipment
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Algorithms To Predict Functioning Of IC Engine Of Vehicles
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Method To Remove Heavy Metals From Water
IIT Mandi Alumnus Wins INYAS National Award 2020
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Inaugurates Technology Innovation Hub At IIT Mandi
IIT Mandi-Led Team Develops AI App To Track Home Quarantined COVID Patients
IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke
The IIT Mandi team has been recently granted a US patent for the invention
Image credit: IIT Mandi
New Delhi:

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have invented a method to simultaneously study the variations in nerve functions and brain blood flow associated with brain disorders such as ischemic stroke.

The device can also help in identifying the progress of diseases such as Parkinson’s and predict the occurrence of these diseases even before the presence of symptoms, an official statement said.

Dr Shubhajit Roy Chowdhury, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering and the lead researcher has published the findings in IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and Medicine.

The team has been recently granted a US patent for the invention, an official statement said.

According to the researchers, the method helps in locating and classifying damaged sites (lesions) in the brain that leads to neurological diseases.

Watch

Dr Roy Chowdhury collaborated with Dr Abhijit Das, a neurologist from the Institute of Neurosciences, Kolkata, and Dr Anirban Dutta, Assistant Professor in Restorative Neurorehabilitation, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University at Buffalo, USA.

The IIT Mandi team’s invention is based on intricate interactions between nerve cells (neurons) and blood vessels (vasculature), called the NeuroVascular Coupling (NVC) that regulates blood flow in the brain.

Diseases such as ischemic stroke adversely affect the NVC. NeuroVascular uncoupling results in such cases, wherein, the nerve impulses do not trigger the required blood flow, the researchers said.

“Our method uses a multi-modal brain stimulation system to differentially stimulate different components of the neurovascular unit (NVU) and observes the resultant electrical nerve signals by EEG (electroencephalography) and blood flow by near Infrared spectroscopy (NIRS),” explained the lead researcher.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2021 Postponed By At Least 4 Months: Prime Minister’s Office
NEET PG 2021 Postponed By At Least 4 Months: Prime Minister’s Office
‘Cancel Exams, Award Marks On Basis Of Assignments’: AMU Students To Vice Chancellor
‘Cancel Exams, Award Marks On Basis Of Assignments’: AMU Students To Vice Chancellor
TS POLYCET 2021 Exam Postponed In View Of COVID-19
TS POLYCET 2021 Exam Postponed In View Of COVID-19
West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Know About Home Venue, Exam Timings
West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Know About Home Venue, Exam Timings
Delhi University: Last Day To Submit Exam Form For School Of Open Learning
Delhi University: Last Day To Submit Exam Form For School Of Open Learning
.......................... Advertisement ..........................