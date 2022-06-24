IIT Mandi, Republic Of Korea To Explore Academic, Research Collaborations

Image credit: IIT Mandi IIT Mandi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea are exploring collaborations on academic and research programmes. Dr. YJ Park, Director, Indo-Korean Center for Research and Innovation (IKCRI), New Delhi, and Mr. Hyo Hee Lee, the Science and Technology attaché at the embassy, recently visited IIT Mandi. Over the two-day visit, officials from both institutions discussed collaborations between IIT Mandi and South Korean universities.

As a part of the visit, Dr. Park and Mr. Lee visited multiple state-of-the-art labs including MANAS Lab, ACS Lab and Advanced Materials Research Center, BioX Center, Center for Design and Fabrication of Electronic Devices (C4D FED), and IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation (iHub) and interacted with the students and researchers at the respective facilities.

“IIT Mandi shares a common vision to encourage scientific institutions, the academic community, and young experts to cooperate through joint coordinated efforts in innovative work to foster advancements for advantageous turn of events,” said Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi.

During the meeting, Behera, Park and Lee discussed the Korean ambassador's visit to India, his participation in the institute’s colloquium and the agreement that will be signed between IIT Mandi and Yonsei University College of Medicine.

“IKCRI promotes collaborative research between India and the Republic of Korea. It coordinates a common platform to connect the India Korea science, technology, and innovation ecosystem,” said a statement from IIT Mandi.