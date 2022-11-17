IIT Mandi Records Rise In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23

IIT Mandi records rise in PPOs this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi students have registered a rise in performance in Pre-Placement offers this academic year with offers increasing in the academic year 2022-23. According to data shared by the institute, as many as 69 PPOs have been made by November 16 as against 56 offers during the entire 2021-22. The PPOs in IIT Mandi will continue till the start of Phase 1 of campus placements. Phase 1 of campus placement has been scheduled for December 1, 2022.

IIT Mandi has introduced the provision of six months of internships for students which led to a significant increase in the number of semester-long internships. This directly resulted in a higher number of PPOs for UG students, the institute statement said.

IIT Mandi is open to both on-campus and virtual drives. Recruiters can decide on the mode of interview. The institute is hosting a maximum of one or two companies per day to prevent overlaps and reduce stress among the students.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Dr Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said: “The provision of strong internships has led to a significant increase in the PPOs for students. Since the drive is still ongoing, these numbers are expected to rise in the coming months. At this point, there is a 23% increase in the PPOs received so far compared to the previous year.”

Further, Dr Tushar Jain said, “While seeing the PPO trend, we hope for a successful 2022-23 placement drive. The students from the newly-opened UG programs in 2019, namely Data Science, Engineering Physics, and Bioengineering, will participate in the recruitment drive this year. Students from these branches have also secured PPOs.”

During the ongoing academic year, the institute added, software analyst and data science sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date. The institute has received one international PPO this year and is expecting more offers.

The first-time recruiters include Sprinklr, Texas Instruments, Uber, Arista Networks, Radisys, ODE, Zomato, Aakash+Byju, Nohara Holdings, and Company: Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Multinational corporations including Sprinklr, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Indeed, Uber, Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, Siemens, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, Schrodinger, Walmart, Zomato, Texas Instruments, ODE, Arista Networks, Yum, Radisys, Accenture, Aakash+Byju, Nucleus Software, Western Digital, and Nohara Holdings, Inc, among others participated and made PPOs to IIT Mandi students.