IIT Mandi Placements: 137 Students Selected Till December 1, Average Salary Rise

IIT Mandi Placement: As many as 166 offers have been made and 137 students are selected till December 1.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 2:18 pm IST

IIT Mandi placement: 166 offers made till Dec 1
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has started its phase 1 of placement. The IIT Mandi phase 1 placement which started from mid-October have witnessed a rise in average salary by 13 per cent, median salary by 16 per cent and maximum salary by nine per cent as compared to last year, an institute statement said. As many as 166 offers have been made and 137 students are selected till December 1. Till date, the institute said, 102 companies have participated.

The IIT Mandi placement drive is centrally coordinated with all the recruiters from various companies and eligible students taking part virtually from different locations of the country.

The top recruiters of IIT Mandi include Google, Microsoft, Samsung Bangalore, Adobe, Walmart, Sprinklr, Paytm, Amazon, Indeed, Cashfree, Nference, Flipkart, Mindtickle, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Ceremorphic, Addverb, L&T, ZS, Deloitte, Viscadia, Capgemini, KPMG, TCS, Reliance Jio, and LTI.

Job offers in profiles such as Product Engineer, Research and Development, Software Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Marketing Analyst, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), Consulting, Product Management, Data Science, and several other sectors have already been made, the statement added.

IIT Mandi Virtual Placement Process

From last year’s experience, IIT Mandi students were aware of the virtual hiring scenarios. The Career and Placement (CnP) Cell announced the layout of the drives beforehand which helped the students in preparing for the virtual mock interviews.

Speaking on the placement process, Dr Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said: ”The current placement drive at IIT Mandi can be seen as the benchmark drive with respect to the previous years. In this drive, the institute has noticed a significant growth in terms of the number of offers and an increase in participation from the diversified companies, which has become possible due to practicum-based and industry-oriented curriculum.”

“The pandemic has also changed the recruitment process entirely from in-person to virtual mode, which offered new ways and means of interacting to explore among the students and companies. Since students have undergone regular online classes and their exams, whether written or viva-voce, also went online, their performance was remarkable in this interaction. We may see the hybrid modus operandi of the recruitment process in the future” Dr Jain added.

As many as 51 students from IIT Mandi have already got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) before the start of the actual placement drive. IIT Mandi has also received seven international offers this year from companies including Accenture, Enjoy LLC, and Weather News.

