IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees

IIT Mandi celebrated its 9th Convocation on October 23

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi celebrated its 9th Convocation on October 23. A total of 452 students were conferred their graduation degrees. Rishi Sharma BTech, Computer Science and Engineering, 2021 batch was given the President Of India gold medal.

Out of total 452 students who graduated at 9th convocation of IIT Mandi, 348 students were male and 104 were female.

IIT Mandi has witnessed a rise in the number of girl students passing out in all programmes. This year, a total of 23 female students in undergraduate programme; 69 in postgraduate and masters programmes, and 12 in PhD programme have graduated from IIT Mandi surpassing the numbers from the previous years, said the institution in its statement.

Among all 452 graduates, 45 were PhD scholars and 14 were MS (by research). IIT Mandi conferred MTech degree to 137 students, MSc degree was received by 99 students, 11 students graduated from MA stream and 146 students received BTech degree.

The event was attended virtually by the Former Secretary, Government of India, Professor Anil Kakodkar as chief guest along with other officials.

Virtually addressing the students, professor Anil Kakodkar, said: “My congratulations to all the graduating students. The world today has unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities before it. I am sure graduating from IIT Mandi would turn out to be a great asset for you, as you move forward in your career.”

Virtually delivering this year’s Valedictorian’s address, Mr Rishi Sharma, President of India Gold Medal Winner said: “IIT Mandi is a unique combination of a number of remarkable things. The curriculum seems to be ahead of many other engineering institutes in India and even internationally. On top of this, we were able to spend our four college years in this beautiful Himalayan setting. Where else could one get this type of education, the brand name of IIT, as well as enjoy the mountains, and rivers”.