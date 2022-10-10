IIT Mandi, NSDC Launch Certificate Programmes In Data Science, Machine Learning

IIT Mandi launches certificate and advanced certificate programmes in Data Science, ML

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) have jointly launched a certificate and an advanced certificate programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. While the certificate programme is for a six-months duration, the advanced certificate programme will be for nine months duration. The programme will start in the first week of November 2022. The eligibility test for both the courses will be held on October 15-16.

The programmes seek to allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in Machine Learning with Python for data-driven decision-making. The programme will be conducted through live-streaming sessions by the faculty members from IIT Mandi. On completion of the course, the programme certificate will be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC.

Speaking about the new courses, Professor Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said, "The global demand for Data Science and Machine Learning experts is growing rapidly. The certificate programs being launched by IIT Mandi are designed in such a way as to impart skills in demand by industries worldwide. In this era of skill development initiated by other IITs, we have adopted a new model, where students or working professionals will get a unique opportunity to learn cutting-edge concepts in data science and machine learning similar to our B.Tech students at IIT Mandi. This would be highly beneficial to the registered students in these programs to upgrade their skills as per the growing demands of industries.”

IIT Mandi New Programmes: Objectives