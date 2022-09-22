IIT Mandi Launches Skill Development Courses Under Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock The registration process for the short courses is going on and candidates can apply through the IIT Mandi official website – iitmandi.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has joined hands with the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) to launch five short different courses to develop the skills of Himachali youth on real-life engineering problems making them employable and ready for the job market. The course will be for a duration of one month. The registration process for the short courses is going on and candidates can apply through the IIT Mandi official website – iitmandi.ac.in. The registration is free of cost and there will be free food, accommodation, and teaching material for the students.

The short courses at IIT Mandi include Hands-On Course on Embedded Systems, Model Predictive Control for Industrial Systems, Hands-On Training of Computational Fluid Dynamics, Finite Element Modelling for Engineering and Hands-On Course on Product Design and Manufacturing.

The course is open to motivated Information Technology (IT), diploma engineers, engineering students, practising or working engineers, postgraduates and PhD level students, teachers and faculty members of technical institutions of Himachal Pradesh who are having a strong willingness to excel in their scientific and engineering research pursuits.

Speaking about the new courses, Professor Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said, “Seeing the success of the first course on School Camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (PRAYAS 1.0), we are further launching five new courses to further develop the skills of Himachali youth in collaboration with HPKVN, Shimla. These courses target specific branches of engineering disciplines, which are helpful to train the young minds of Himachal Pradesh under the mentorship of experts at IIT Mandi and make them ready for the current job market.”

Further, he added, “This is the first time IIT Mandi has joined hands with HPKVN to impart engineering skills for the benefit of the state. Through these hands-on courses, the students will get the opportunity to stay on the IIT Mandi campus, get trained in different laboratories, and learn from the experienced faculty members.”

The course will help in developing skills for automation and other jobs under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) with mentorship support from the IIT Mandi faculty and HPKVN. A participation certificate from the CCE, IIT Mandi will also be given to all the participants upon successfully completing the course.