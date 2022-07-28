IIT Mandi Launches New MTech Programme In Electric Transportation

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Mandi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi on Thursday, July 28, has launched a new MTech programme in Electric Transportation. The first batch of the two-year IIT Mandi’s new MTech programme will commence in August 2022. This course has been designed keeping in mind the electrification of transport in India to promote a clean and sustainable environment in this country.

IIT Mandi in a statement said: "Transportation system in India is on the path to electrification, future power systems need to optimize the use of convertible renewable energy sources. Electric vehicle charging raises additional electricity demand in India. This can be achieved in a practical and cost-effective manner with renewable energy, including solar and wind supplied to the grid."

"These challenges have opened up new career opportunities in engineering and technology in India and around the world. Keeping all these factors in mind, the new curriculum being introduced at IIT Mandi has been developed," the institute added.

IIT Mandi has also shared the objectives of the programme which includes

- Students will get to learn both the conceptual and practical knowledge related to the electric transport industry through this programme.

- Students will unfold the cutting-edge research on electric transport through various course projects, systems design (winter/summer short project), and dissertation.

- IIT Mandi also stated that the programme will increase their employability in the electric vehicle industry by involving them in solving problems arising in the industry in their year-long dissertation.

Emphasising over the importance of the programme, Dr Samar, Chairperson School of Computing and Electrical Engineering and Dr Narsa Reddy Tummuru, Programme Coordinator, IIT Mandi, said: "The M.Tech in Electric transportation has been designed in alignment with the objectives of the initiative taken by the Government of India to cater the growing demand of skilled personnel in the electric vehicle industry for both the new and the existing entrepreneurs.”

The central government has already initiated schemes like Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) and is actively looking for collaboration with the relevant industries and academia. Introducing such MTech programmes and other skill development programmes in Electric Vehicles will provide a comprehensive view of Electric Mobility to the students and professionals across the country.