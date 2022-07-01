IIT Mandi Launches MBA Programme In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence

Image credit: PRO IIT Mandi Apply at iitmandi.ac.in till July 17

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mandi) has launched an Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence with the goal of preparing future-ready business leaders equipped with technological and management knowledge. The MBA in Data Science and AI is open to undergraduate students of all backgrounds who have studied mathematics at the plus two level. The candidates can apply on the official website- iitmandi.ac.in/SOM till July 17. ALSO READ | QS World University Rankings 2023: IISc Bengaluru Fastest Rising South Asian University, 4 IITs In Top 200

According to IIT Mandi, "the program differs from other technology-oriented programs like B.Tech., M.Tech./MS by focusing on the integration of data science and artificial intelligence into various business and management domains, as well as a strong emphasis on managerial decision-making."

Highlights of the MBA programme

Impart hands-on knowledge on the use of technology in managerial decision-making Blend managerial know-how with technology-based tools Teach students how data sciences can be applied to specific industry sectors Industrial internships enrich classroom learnings through exposure to practical experience and application to real-world problems A year-long project offering students in-depth, real-world exposure to challenging business decision-making problems as well as adaptation to the rapidly evolving business environment.

The institute developed the curriculum consulting with experts from diverse backgrounds. "The School of Management has a broad range of experts from academia and industry serving on its advisory boards. Courses would be taught by internal and external subject experts. The School of Management is actively seeking collaboration with other management institutes within and outside India for its academic and research programs," the statement read.

Speaking about the program, Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “it gives me immense pride to introduce the newly started MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence program. This MBA program aligns with IIT Mandi’s motto and strives to produce future-ready management leaders to tackle industry and academic challenges. The program will position students to transform data into better business decisions and help them identify areas of business where Data Science, Artificial intelligence, and Machine Learning can add value and provide inputs to algorithm developers and data analysts.”

The application process for the MBA course was started from June 29 on the official website- iitmandi.ac.in.