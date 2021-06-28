  • Home
IIT Mandi Launches Certification Programme In Full Stack Development

Learners will receive a joint postgraduate certificate after successful completion of the programme. The next batch of the program will commence in November 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 2:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Mandi Launches Certification Programme In Full Stack Development
Over 40 students have already enrolled for the first batch of the programme, an official statement said
Image credit: IIT Mandi
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, along with WileyNXT, has launched the first batch of its professional certification programme in full stack development – Post-Graduate Certificate in Full Stack Development. The seven-month programme is designed for “next-gen developers to help them build end to end full stack solutions based on industry standards and customer needs,” an official statement said.

Over 40 students have already enrolled for the first batch of the programme, it said.

The programme has been designed “to provide extensive hands-on and project-based learning experience, along with capstone projects based on real business scenarios,” it said.

Learners will receive a joint postgraduate certificate after successful completion of the programme. The next batch of the program will commence in November 2021.

“Full Stack Development as a career is emerging as the most demanding and fulfilling one. As a tech-savvy profession involving a combination of work at the front-end and back-end, the demand for full stack developers is quite high. All IT, tech, and fortune 500 companies today hire full stack developers. As a leading tech school in India, we are committed to meeting this demand by producing skilled and ready talent,” said Dr Satyajit Thakor, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering.

“We feel happy to have collaborated with Wiley, another reputed and prestigious brand with a legacy of over 200 years, to carry on the common mission of preparing a future-ready workforce,” Prof Thakor added.

“ With WileyNXT, we are consistently focusing on closing the talent deficit by promoting skilling, upskilling and professional learning across career stages. Our objective is to help candidates and learners maximise their full potential by developing skills that are imperative for any futuristic organization, or workspace,” said Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India.

