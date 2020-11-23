IIT Mandi Improves Intake Of Girl Students In B.Tech; Up By 20% From 2019

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi welcomed the new B.Tech. batch of 330 students from different parts of the country. The female enrolment in undergraduate programmes has been increased by admitting 20.61 per cent female students to B.Tech programme this year.

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi welcomed the new B.Tech. batch of 330 students from different parts of the country who joined the batch of 2020 – 2024 in a virtual orientation event. As many as 68 girls and 262 boys joined this year as compared to 53 girls and 209 boys as that of the last year. The female enrolment in undergraduate programmes has been increased by admitting 20.61 per cent female students to B.Tech programme this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi has developed a beautiful state of art research facilities, classrooms, as well as hostels and sports complexes. The unique curriculum of IIT Mandi includes courses like reverse engineering and Interactive Socio-Technical Practicum (ISTP) which help students to be empathetic towards societal problems and learn to provide engineering solutions.”

The students were introduced to a “5 Week Induction Programme” (5WIP) which the Institute is organising in phases this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of the induction programme started today, November 23, 2020.

The next phase of 5WIP will be organised once the students return to the campus.

Pradeep Parameswaran, Dean (Academics), IIT Mandi, said, An important aspect of the curriculum is the integration of innovation and design into the learning process. This is achieved through a model of learning by doing, which is built into the curriculum. At IIT Mandi, the students are exposed to a broad range of knowledge and skills that will enable them to perform well in tomorrow’s increasingly complex and inter-dependent world.”

The B.Tech. programme being offered by the institute has several additional features including Minor program, B.Tech. Honours, among others. The Minor program will help students in gaining expertise in areas like Management, Intelligent Systems, Applied Physics, and German language, outside the major course discipline. Students can increase their credit score by opting B.Tech. Honours.

The Institute has bagged the seventh spot in the ‘Centrally Funded Institutions’ category of ARIIA 2020. IIT Mandi Catalyst has helped over 75 startups since 2017.

IIT Mandi provides a merit scholarship including full tuition fee waiver and a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 in the first year irrespective of category and parent’s income. The merit scholarship will continue for four years of B. Tech. programs, subject to good academic performance of the candidate indicated by minimum SPGA criteria of 7.0 for the previous two semesters and no disciplinary action.

