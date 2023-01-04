IIT Mandi Hosts Himachal Pradesh 30th Children’s Science Congress

Image credit: Official Release Chief Guest, Rajesh Dharmani, during HP Child Science Congress 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has hosted the 30th Children’s Science Congress from December 31, 2022 to January 3, 2023. The event was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE). The theme for this year’s Children’s Science Congress was ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health & Well Being’. The chief guest for the closing ceremony of the Children’s Science Congress was Rajesh Dharmani, Member of Legislative Assembly, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The four days session had science quiz, mathematics olympiad, science activity corner, scientific project report, science skit, and innovative science models. A total of 16 best scientific reports will compete in the national level children’s science congress, at the end of January in Ahmedabad and Gujarat representing Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Rajesh Dharmani, Member of Legislative Assembly, Vidhan Sabha, Himachal Pradesh,said,“The students should work hard than the expectations then it will become possible to achieve anything in life. One should set big goals and strive to achieve them. Being all-rounder is very important in today’s world and to become more successful in life.”

Further, Mr Dharmani mentioned, “Teachers should do Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis for all the students individually and help them realize their passion and talent. HIMCOSTE will soon have a platform where the students should be able to put all their doubts.”

The other dignitaries present were Amarnath Rana, Director, Elementary Education, Mandi; Devinder Chandel, Deputy Director, Elementary Education, Una; Dr S S Randhawa, Principal Scientific Officer, HIMCOSTE; Ashok Walia, District Science Supervisor, Mandi; Dipshika Gaur, Senior Scientific Officer and Coordinator Children’s Science Congress; Shalu Parmar, President, HP Science Master Association – Women Wing, and Dr Satinder Sharma, and Dr Tushar Jain from IIT Mandi.



Addressing the young students during the event, Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, "The ability to search for truth is the purpose of science. Science gives us ability to think."

He further added,"Within science, we know of two categories of objects - waves and particles. The third category is consciousness and this consciousness is explored less in modern science. This is an essential part of Science."