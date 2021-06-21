IIT Mandi To Host Workshop On Deep Learning For Executives, Working Professionals

Image credit: IIT Mandi Applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis, IIT Mandi said.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, will host a six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning for executives and working professionals between July 3 and 18, 2021. IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation will jointly organise the workshop.

In the workshop, there will be both theory sessions – from 9 am to 1 pm – and lab sessions – from 2 pm to 6 pm. Certificates will be given to participants based on an assessment, which will be conducted at the end of the workshop, IIT Mandi said.

Basics of machine learning and neural networks, convolutional neural networks, object localisation and detection, autoencoders and variational autoencoder, generative adversarial networks, recurrent neural network and long short-term memory, siamese network, and transformer network are some of the key points that will be covered in the workshop, it said.

“This workshop will be the key to enter the mystic world of AI/ML. Extensive learning has been planned through comprehensive sessions organized by various experts. Most importantly the specially designed hand-on sessions will be a boon to completely novice learners. We hope that this workshop will effectively democratize AI/ML Learning,” said Dr. Aditya Nigam, Workshop Coordinator and Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi.

To participate in the workshop, register at iitmandi.ac.in/ADLCC2021. Applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis, the institute said.