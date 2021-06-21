  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Mandi To Host Workshop On Deep Learning For Executives, Working Professionals

IIT Mandi To Host Workshop On Deep Learning For Executives, Working Professionals

Professionals who are willing to work in the area of Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML) can join the six-day weekend workshop, IIT Mandi said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 21, 2021 3:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease
IIT Mandi Led Team Develops Software To Predict Movement Of Contaminants Through Soil Structure
IIT Mandi Researchers Reveal Structure Of Key Protein In Covid Virus
IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Material For Face Masks, PPE Equipment
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Algorithms To Predict Functioning Of IC Engine Of Vehicles
IIT Mandi To Host Workshop On Deep Learning For Executives, Working Professionals
Applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis, IIT Mandi said.
Image credit: IIT Mandi
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, will host a six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning for executives and working professionals between July 3 and 18, 2021. IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation will jointly organise the workshop.

Recommended : Get important details about IIT Mandi. Download Brochure

In the workshop, there will be both theory sessions – from 9 am to 1 pm – and lab sessions – from 2 pm to 6 pm. Certificates will be given to participants based on an assessment, which will be conducted at the end of the workshop, IIT Mandi said.

Basics of machine learning and neural networks, convolutional neural networks, object localisation and detection, autoencoders and variational autoencoder, generative adversarial networks, recurrent neural network and long short-term memory, siamese network, and transformer network are some of the key points that will be covered in the workshop, it said.

“This workshop will be the key to enter the mystic world of AI/ML. Extensive learning has been planned through comprehensive sessions organized by various experts. Most importantly the specially designed hand-on sessions will be a boon to completely novice learners. We hope that this workshop will effectively democratize AI/ML Learning,” said Dr. Aditya Nigam, Workshop Coordinator and Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi.

To participate in the workshop, register at iitmandi.ac.in/ADLCC2021. Applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis, the institute said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh Inter Exam 2021: Supreme Court To Hear The Matter Tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh Inter Exam 2021: Supreme Court To Hear The Matter Tomorrow
Yoga Included In Government School Curriculum From Classes 1 To 10 In Haryana: Chief Minister
Yoga Included In Government School Curriculum From Classes 1 To 10 In Haryana: Chief Minister
IIT Guwahati Team Recommends Virtual Water Analysis For Better Water Management Policies
IIT Guwahati Team Recommends Virtual Water Analysis For Better Water Management Policies
Optional Exam In August, Panel To Deal With Disputes On Results: CBSE In Fresh Affidavit To Top Court
Optional Exam In August, Panel To Deal With Disputes On Results: CBSE In Fresh Affidavit To Top Court
TS ICET 2021: Last Two Days To Apply For Exam; Know Details
TS ICET 2021: Last Two Days To Apply For Exam; Know Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................