IIT Mandi faculty gets NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi faculty Dr Garima Agrawal has been awarded NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022. The National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) presents the Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award annually. This annual scientific award has been given to Dr Garima Agrawal in the ‘Chemical Sciences’ category in recognition of her contributions made in the field. This award carries a medal and a citation with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award is an initiative by the NASI for Indian and overseas citizens of India below 35 years of age. The award has been instituted to recognize promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists. NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award is a prestigious recognition for young scientists notably contributing in any branch of Science and Technology recognized by the NASI on the basis of work carried out in India. To be considered eligible for NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award, applicants must be below 35 years of age and have an excellent scientific track record with significant work carried out in India.

Thanking the mentors, collaborators, colleagues, past and present lab members of the institute, Dr Garima Agrawal, Assistant Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, IIT Mandi, said: “This award is a great recognition of our work in chemical sciences and we are happy to be able to contribute to Indian science in a small way. This is a wide-open area with a plethora of opportunities and we will continue to take our small steps in the future as well.”

Dr Agrawal, as per an IIT Mandi statement, is interested in developing functional polymers and colloidal particles with controlled chemical structure and morphology. Taking inspiration from nature, her team focuses in particular on the chemical design of macromolecules that show stimuli responsive behavior, self-assembly, and programmable degradation.