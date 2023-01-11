  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Mandi Faculty Gets NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award

IIT Mandi Faculty Gets NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award

The NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award carries a medal and a citation with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2023 2:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Mandi Hosts Himachal Pradesh 30th Children’s Science Congress
IIT Mandi Confers Degrees To 462 Graduating Students During Its 10th Convocation
IIT Mandi Researchers Generate Electrical Energy From Household LED Light Sources
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Visual-Based Method To Assess Earthquake-Prone Structures In Himalayan Region
IIT Mandi Records Rise In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23
IIT Mandi, NSDC Launch Certificate Programmes In Data Science, Machine Learning
IIT Mandi Faculty Gets NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award
IIT Mandi faculty gets NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award 2022
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi faculty Dr Garima Agrawal has been awarded NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022. The National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) presents the Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award annually. This annual scientific award has been given to Dr Garima Agrawal in the ‘Chemical Sciences’ category in recognition of her contributions made in the field. This award carries a medal and a citation with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award is an initiative by the NASI for Indian and overseas citizens of India below 35 years of age. The award has been instituted to recognize promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists. NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award is a prestigious recognition for young scientists notably contributing in any branch of Science and Technology recognized by the NASI on the basis of work carried out in India. To be considered eligible for NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award, applicants must be below 35 years of age and have an excellent scientific track record with significant work carried out in India.

Thanking the mentors, collaborators, colleagues, past and present lab members of the institute, Dr Garima Agrawal, Assistant Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, IIT Mandi, said: “This award is a great recognition of our work in chemical sciences and we are happy to be able to contribute to Indian science in a small way. This is a wide-open area with a plethora of opportunities and we will continue to take our small steps in the future as well.”

Dr Agrawal, as per an IIT Mandi statement, is interested in developing functional polymers and colloidal particles with controlled chemical structure and morphology. Taking inspiration from nature, her team focuses in particular on the chemical design of macromolecules that show stimuli responsive behavior, self-assembly, and programmable degradation.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023: 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria Revised; Here's What NTA Says
JEE Main 2023: 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria Revised; Here's What NTA Says
Rajasthan Board Exam Date 2023: RBSE 10th, 12th Time Table Soon At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board Exam Date 2023: RBSE 10th, 12th Time Table Soon At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
IIFT MBA 2023 Answer Key Challenge Last Date Today
IIFT MBA 2023 Answer Key Challenge Last Date Today
Kerala KMAT 2023 Registration Begins At Cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala KMAT 2023 Registration Begins At Cee.kerala.gov.in
UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Merit List On January 14
UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Merit List On January 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................