  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Mandi Develops Infusion Technology For Herbs To Help Farmers

IIT Mandi Develops Infusion Technology For Herbs To Help Farmers

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, or IIT Mandi, has developed a herbal infusion technology as a sustainable means of income for local farmers. Till now, the IIT Mandi team has formulated nine different herbal infusions.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 3:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Mandi Researchers Develops Technology For Making Masks From Waste Plastic Bottles
IIT Mandi Teams Develop UV-C Box To Disinfect Household Items
IIT Mandi Teams Develop Low-Cost Portable Ventilators
Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin Tomorrow
Delhi High Court: University of Delhi To Reimburse Visually Impaired Students Cost Of Books And Devices
IIT Kharagpur Launches Online Lecture Series On Innovation And Entrepreneurship After COVID-19
IIT Mandi Develops Infusion Technology For Herbs To Help Farmers
IIT Mandi Develops Infusion Technology For Herbs To Help Farmers
New Delhi:

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have developed a herbal infusion technology as a sustainable means of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayan region. The team at the institute's Botanical Garden and Medicinal Plant Lab analysed various herbs growing in the mid-Himalayan region in and around the villages surrounding IIT Mandi, Kamand region for developing value-added products in the form of herbal infusions known for their health benefits (mainly rich in anti-oxidants).

According to the team, the technology is ready for licensing for potential industries who are keen to work with EWOK (a rural incubator at IIT Mandi) in the interest of uplifting the Kamand Valley farmers. "The research and scientific analysis allowed the team to employ various herbs growing in the mid-Himalayan region in and around the villages surrounding IIT Mandi, Kamand region for developing value-added products in the form of herbal infusions known for their health benefits (mainly rich in anti-oxidants).

"Till now, the team has successfully formulated nine different herbal infusions with constituents such as tulsi, mint, rose, amla, bayleaf, turmeric, rhododendron and lemongrass," said Shyam K Masakapalli, Associate Professor, IIT Mandi. "The goal is to create 100 Kamand Valley Infusion formulations and establish an farmer-academia-industry-NGO network for buy-back and sustainable market linkages. Vacuum drying process is optimised for each herb for maintaining quality," he added.

The incubator has also received funding from NABARD to establish three framer producer companies (FPCs). "One FPC is mainly focusing on aromatic and medicinal plant farming, value-addition and market linkages. The lab is training local farmers in collaboration with EWOK with regards to farming of herbals, processing, packaging and marketing of the infusions. It is anticipated that this FPC will support about 200 farmers in within the next few years," Masakapalli said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi Kamand Valley
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Kerala Plus Two Result To Be Released On This Date
Kerala Plus Two Result To Be Released On This Date
"Postpone JEE, NEET If You Are Committed To Students' Health": Response To Education Minister
Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin Tomorrow
Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin Tomorrow
Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Uniform Education System With Common Syllabus
Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Uniform Education System With Common Syllabus
Delhi High Court: University of Delhi To Reimburse Visually Impaired Students Cost Of Books And Devices
Delhi High Court: University of Delhi To Reimburse Visually Impaired Students Cost Of Books And Devices
.......................... Advertisement ..........................