IIT Mandi, DDMA Kangra Sign MoU To Develop, Deploy Landslide Monitoring System

The Institute will deploy 10 landslide monitoring and early warning systems based on satellite imaging and site visits.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 4:52 pm IST

IIT Mandi, DDMA Kangra Sign MoU To Develop, Deploy Landslide Monitoring System
IIT Mandi will develop and deploy 10 Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems (EWS)
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kangra to develop and deploy 10 Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems (EWS).

These will be deployed at different places “based upon site visits and analysis of these sites as per InSAR- based analysis and in confirmation with the District Administration,” the institute said.

“This will also help in development of machine learning approaches for predicting InSAR-based and EWS-based outcomes for generating prediction-based warnings,” it added.

In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning System developed by the institute during his Himachal Pradesh visit.

The MoU was signed by Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, and Dr Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district.

Speaking about the MoU, Prof Behera said, “Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has a mission to solve problems of society. I am very happy to note that this project is a unique example of IIT Mandi mission to help address problems of Himachal Pradesh (landslides) while working with the District Disaster Management Authority Kangra.”

Dr Jindal Expressed happiness to collaborate with IIT Mandi in the Landslide Early Warning system that will be deployed in the Kangra district. “It will help to reduce the lives lost due to landslides. The early warning will also enable the DDMA to prepare better and be ready with mitigations,” he added.

