IIT Mandi Confers Degrees To 462 Graduating Students During Its 10th Convocation

IIT Mandi convocation held today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi held its 10th convocation today, December 5. The institute during its 10th convocation today conferred 462 graduating students their degrees. This year, IIT Mandi awarded 64 PhDs, which is the highest number of PhDs awarded at the institute in an academic year till date.

IIT Mandi has seen a rise in the number of girl students passing out from different streams. This year a total of 33 female students in undergraduate programmes, 49 in postgraduate and masters programmes, 28 in PhD programme and four in iPhD programme have graduated from IIT Mandi surpassing the numbers from the previous years.

Professor Stuart R Hameroff, University of Arizona, USA, was present during the IIT Mandi convocation as the Chief Guest. Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi; Dr Kingshuk Banerjee, Director, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, and Woochan Chang, Director, KOICA India, New Delhi, were the Guests of Honor.

Congratulating the students at the tenth convocation of IIT Mandi, Professor Hameroff, said: “Consciousness is a fundamental property of the universe. An 'inward hierarchy' in quantum brain biology is consistent with Indian Knowledge systems (e.g. 5 Koshas). Quantum state reduction can occur at various levels of the brain hierarchy - 'Atman from Brahman'. At deeper inward levels, consciousness may exist in spacetime geometry independent of biology. While therapies aimed at microtubule resonance e.g. with painless, safe and pleasant brain ultrasound can treat mental and cognitive disorders."

Further, advising students to consider Quantum Computing and Quantum Biology which will be the future, the chief guest ended his speech.

Congratulating the graduating batch, Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said: “I wish my heartiest greetings to all our graduating students. They will become the torch bearer of the Institute. I am sure that their professional competencies and uncompromising character will empower them to lead the society in various ways. Their success will also be the success of IIT Mandi.”