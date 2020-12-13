Image credit: IIT Mandi IIT Mandi Celebrates Eighth Convocation Virtually

Indian Institue of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) on December 12 celebrated its eighth convocation. This year, the convocation was held virtually. As many as 383 students -- 321 male and 62 female -- were awarded their degrees. Padma Vibhushan Dr RA Mashelkar, National Research Professor and Former Director-General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was the chief guest.

Virtually addressing students, Dr Mashelkar, said, “I want to begin by congratulating the parents of the graduating class and the graduates of the day then. Education is the best gift that the parents could have given to their children. You all are fortunate that IIT Mandi has equipped you fully with skills and tools to deal with the challenges most confidently. While we repair and recover from the unprecedented aftermath of the pandemic, there is also an opportunity to rethink, reimagine, and reinvent a new self-reliant India of our dreams.”

This year, 147 BTech students graduated from IIT Mandi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate the graduating students of IIT Mandi on the occasion of its 8th Convocation ceremony. I sincerely hope that the knowledge and skill the graduating students have acquired and the ethos they have imbibed during their stay at IIT Mandi will stand them in good stead through the coming years of opportunities.”

Neelotpal Dutta from Mechanical Engineering department won the President’s Gold Medal. In his Valedictorian’s address, Mr. Dutta said, “IIT Mandi is a unique combination of many remarkable things. On behalf of my graduating class, I am happy to say that we have seen the Institute grow. The Institute's unique academic curriculum gave us the freedom to pursue courses and projects across traditional boundaries. As a result, our batch have made quality research publications in top journals, have presented their work at international conferences, and have participated in research at some of the greatest research organizations. We also have among us, co-founders of startups, and I believe that all of these have contributed to making IIT Mandi one of the top institutes in the country and globally.”