IIT Mandi Business Incubator To Host Annual Start-Up Event; Application For Competition Underway

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 7:42 pm IST
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi Business Incubator Catalyst will host the sixth edition of its Annual Flagship Event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST), from August 26 to August 28. The event will also feature a challenge for startups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs that has Rs 6 lakh cash prizes. Top startups, as per an IIT Mandi statement, will also have the opportunity to raise up to Rs 50 lakhs. The last date to apply for the challenge is July 31. Applicants can register online at iitmandicatalyst.in for the HST Start-Up Challenge.

The HST Startup Grand Challenge startup pitch competition will have three thematic areas including New Age Alliance - Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Foothill Innovators Challenge - Build for the Himalayas and Habitable World Challenge - Environment and Sustainability.

Each thematic area has prize money of up to Rs 2 Lakhs to be distributed among the top three start-ups in the given theme. Top start-ups will be provided incubation support and access to funding schemes for prototyping as well product development up to Rs 50 lakhs. These startups will also get piloting opportunities in the state, the statement added.

Speaking about the Himalayan Startup Trek, Prof. Laxmidhar Behra, Director-IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi Catalyst is on a mission to build a high-tech sustainable startup valley in Kamand. IIT Mandi will function as a nucleus to attract the relevant stakeholders to this hill valley. Himalayan Startup Trek is our sincere effort towards achieving this mission.”

