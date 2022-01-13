IIT Mandi Appoints New Director- Laxmidhar Behera From IIT Kanpur

  • Home
Dr. Behera said, “It is a great honour and simultaneously a huge responsibility. I will strive hard for the all-round and holistic development of the institute where culture of excellence will be a norm.“

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera appointed as new director of IIT Mandi
Image credit: PRO IIT Mandi
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mandi) has appointed Prof. Laxmidhar Behera as the new director of the institute. He will be succeeding Prof A K Chaturvedi, the current director of the institute. “Prof. Behera is a renowned academic, I am sure his inspirational leadership of IIT Mandi will ensure growth, along with continuity, on the solid foundation laid by the founding Director Prof. Timothy Gonsalves," former director Dr. Chaturvedi said.

Regarding his appointment as Director, Dr. Behera said, “It is a great honour and simultaneously a huge responsibility. I will strive hard for the all-round and holistic development of the institute where culture of excellence will be a norm.“

Laxmidhar Behera is currently the Poonam and Prabhu Goel Chair Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur). The professor is an affiliate faculty member of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Dr. Behera earned his B.Sc (Engg) and M.Sc (Engg) from the National Institute of Technology Rourkela in 1988 and 1990 respectively and PhD from IIT Delhi. "Over the past 26 years of his research and teaching career, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera has contributed significantly to areas such as Intelligent Systems and Control, Vision-based Robotics, Warehouse Automation, Brain-Computer-Interface and Drone based Pipeline Inspection Systems," the release mentioned.

Earlier, Prof Timothy A Gonsalves served as the founding director of the institute from January 2010 to June 2020.

