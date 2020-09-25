Image credit: IIT Mandi IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Police To Collaborate On Research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has signed an agreement with the Himachal Pradesh Police (HPP) to set up an “institutional mechanism” for interaction between the two for research and analysis programmes. The agreement to help the Himachal Pradesh Police with new technologies, research and analytics; geographical and temporal analysis of crime and public orders; cybercrimes and cyber security; traffic management, threat and security analysis; people friendly mobile applications; material science, and network analysis has been signed for a period of five years.

The agreement was signed by the IIT Mandi Director Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi and the state’s Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu.

“Regular academic conferences, workshops and discussions on the technological process, collection of IT evidence, coordination and functioning of District Technical Cell and problems faced by Investigating Officers (IOs) during a technical investigation, will also be a part of this collaboration,” read an IIT Mandi statement.

It further added: “The Institute will also help Police Officers in better use of open source tools for the betterment of police force, predictive policing, workflow process, inventory management and presentations among others.”

The IIT Mandi Director in the statement said: “This is a landmark occasion as it brings together two parties from different walks of life and has the potential to be mutually beneficial. The initial phase of interaction will be important so that a good foundation is laid for sustained collaboration.”

IIT Mandi And Himachal Pradesh Police

IIT Mandi and the Himachal Pradesh Police, through this agreement, will connect the faculty, researchers and students with the police officials for a mutually beneficial research and analysis programme.

The collaboration seeks to enable HPP to recognise and facilitate IIT Mandi in publishing research papers and conduct specific projects relating to it.

The institute will also send students in each academic session for a short term internship ranging from one week to one month, to the state police units and Police Stations through the State Police Headquarters. During the internship, IIT Mandi students will get a chance to look into First Information Reports (FIRs) of IT-related cases and assist Police Officers in the use of technology in such cases. “This internship programme will provide the students with unparalleled exposure,” read the IIT Mandi statement.