IIT Mandi Alumnus Wins INYAS National Award 2020

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi alumnus has won the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) National Award 2020. Dr Navneet Chandra Verma, who has completed his PhD from IIT Mandi in 2020, received this award in recognition of his contribution to the fundamental understanding of the chemical structure and functional relationship of the carbogenic nanoparticles and their application in super-resolution light microscopy.

Under the supervision of Prof Chayan Nandi, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, Dr Verma custom-built the advanced single-molecule super-resolution nanoscopic technique, for the first time in India and showed how easily the carbon nanomaterials could be utilized as a fluorescent probe to study the cellular dynamics under live-cell condition down to nanometer resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “This is a proud moment for the IIT Mandi community that Dr Navneet’s thesis has been selected for the best thesis award in the area of Carbon Materials in the prestigious INYAS National Awards 2020. This award will inspire the young students of IIT Mandi to overcome all the difficulties and excel.”

Founded by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) council in December 2014, Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) in the first recognised young scientist academy of India to promote Science education and networking among young scientists at National as well as International level. INYAS provides a platform to exchange ideas, initiate discussions on scientific topics, collaborations among the new generation of scientists and to make the voices of the young researchers be heard by senior academicians and policymakers of the country.