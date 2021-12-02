IIT Mandi, AIIMS Bilaspur Sign MoU For Joint Research, Academic Programmes

Under this agreement, both the institutions plan to work on joint research projects and short-term joint academic programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi have signed a memorandum of understanding (AIIMS) for conducting joint research and academic exchange activities.

The MoU was signed in a meeting between Professor Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS Bilaspur, and Dr Venkata Krishnan, Dean (SRIC), IIT Mandi.

Under this agreement, both the institutions plan to work on joint research projects and short-term joint academic programs in the future, IIT Mandi said.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof Chaturvedi said, “the collaboration between IIT Mandi and AIIMS Mandi we are looking forward to jointly work and excel in the field of medical sciences for the betterment of society at large.”

Other key initiatives of the MoU include Joint international conferences, workshops and seminars on medical and public health, exchange of information, etc.

“The joint research and academic collaboration activities under this MoU will cater to various domains related to medical science and technology including Medical imaging, Digital Pathology, Point-of-care testing devices, Bioinformatics, Endocrinology, Biomaterials, Telemedicine, among others,” a statement from IIT Mandi said.

During the event, the two institutions also discussed the future scope of translation of technology in collaboration with industry partners to ensure that the benefits of research projects reach the society at large, IIT Mandi said.