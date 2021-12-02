  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Mandi, AIIMS Bilaspur Sign MoU For Joint Research, Academic Programmes

IIT Mandi, AIIMS Bilaspur Sign MoU For Joint Research, Academic Programmes

The MoU was signed in a meeting between Professor Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS Bilaspur, and Dr Venkata Krishnan, Dean (SRIC), IIT Mandi.

Education | Edited by ubhi | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 4:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Mandi Placements: 137 Students Selected Till December 1, Average Salary Rise
IIT-Mandi Researchers Show The Possible Role Of Signal Peptide Aggregation On Alzheimer’s Disease
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
Researchers Develop Leaf-Like Structures To Produce Green Hydrogen, Ammonia
IIT Mandi Invents A Sensor-Based Road Monitoring System To Prevent Accidents
IIT Mandi Finds Way To Detect Disease In Potato Crops Via Photographs
IIT Mandi, AIIMS Bilaspur Sign MoU For Joint Research, Academic Programmes
Under this agreement, both the institutions plan to work on joint research projects and short-term joint academic programs
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi have signed a memorandum of understanding (AIIMS) for conducting joint research and academic exchange activities.

The MoU was signed in a meeting between Professor Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS Bilaspur, and Dr Venkata Krishnan, Dean (SRIC), IIT Mandi.

Under this agreement, both the institutions plan to work on joint research projects and short-term joint academic programs in the future, IIT Mandi said.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof Chaturvedi said, “the collaboration between IIT Mandi and AIIMS Mandi we are looking forward to jointly work and excel in the field of medical sciences for the betterment of society at large.”

Other key initiatives of the MoU include Joint international conferences, workshops and seminars on medical and public health, exchange of information, etc.

“The joint research and academic collaboration activities under this MoU will cater to various domains related to medical science and technology including Medical imaging, Digital Pathology, Point-of-care testing devices, Bioinformatics, Endocrinology, Biomaterials, Telemedicine, among others,” a statement from IIT Mandi said.

During the event, the two institutions also discussed the future scope of translation of technology in collaboration with industry partners to ensure that the benefits of research projects reach the society at large, IIT Mandi said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: 'Paper Was NCERT Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: 'Paper Was NCERT Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For Government College Students
Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For Government College Students
Delhi Schools Closed Again Due To Air Pollution: Environment Minister
Delhi Schools Closed Again Due To Air Pollution: Environment Minister
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, NCERT Based'; Answer Key To Be Released Soon
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, NCERT Based'; Answer Key To Be Released Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................