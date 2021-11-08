IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placements Offers This Year

IIT Madras PPOs increase this year

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has witnessed an increase in the pre-placement offers (PPOs) this academic year 2021-22 as compared to the last. As many as 227 PPOs have been made till November 5. The PPOs, an IIT Madras statement said, will continue to be made till the start of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1.

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and research and development sectors have accounted for most of the PPOs till November 5. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs, the institute statement said.

A major factor behind the increase in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies thereby leading to PPOs, the institute said. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent performance of students during their internships, it added.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said: “The Internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period of time. It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects.”

Professor Ram further added: “PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students. We are happy to note the continuing strong performance of our students in this regard and hope to extend this to Phase-I placements.”