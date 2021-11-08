  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placements Offers This Year

IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placements Offers This Year

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and research and development sectors have accounted for most of the PPOs till November 5. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs, the institute statement said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 2:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Over 30 States, UTs To Use IIT Madras' Data Driven Model To Make Roads Safer, Improve Trauma Care
IIT Madras Professor Awarded Distinguished Fellowship Of IIAV
IIT Madras, IISc, ISI Collaborate With Tech Firm To Upgrade Website Collating Covid Data
130 Students Of IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati Receive Fellowship From Samsung
IIT Madras And Japanese Research Firm To Launch Advanced Diploma Programme in Virtual Reality
IIT Madras Researchers Design White Light Emitters For LED Applications
IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placements Offers This Year
IIT Madras PPOs increase this year
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has witnessed an increase in the pre-placement offers (PPOs) this academic year 2021-22 as compared to the last. As many as 227 PPOs have been made till November 5. The PPOs, an IIT Madras statement said, will continue to be made till the start of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1.

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and research and development sectors have accounted for most of the PPOs till November 5. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs, the institute statement said.

A major factor behind the increase in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies thereby leading to PPOs, the institute said. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent performance of students during their internships, it added.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said: “The Internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period of time. It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects.”

Professor Ram further added: “PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students. We are happy to note the continuing strong performance of our students in this regard and hope to extend this to Phase-I placements.”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) IIT Madras placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card, Exam Guidelines Releasing Tomorrow
CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card, Exam Guidelines Releasing Tomorrow
KCET 2021 Option Entry Ends Today; Steps Here
KCET 2021 Option Entry Ends Today; Steps Here
INI CET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On November 14
INI CET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On November 14
Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets
Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Application Steps
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Application Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................