IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23; Phase 1 Placements From December 1

IIT Madras Placement 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students have witnessed a strong performance in pre-placement this academic year with the offers increasing during 2022-23. As many as 333 Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) have been made till now to the students during the 2022-23 academic year as against 231 offers during the entire 2021-22. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase 1 of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, 2022.

A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies and leads to PPOs. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of the performance of students during their internships. Also Read || IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Summer Placements; TCS Top Recruiter With 11 Offers At Third Cluster

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Professor Sathyan, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “We are pleased to see the increase in PPOs this year. We encourage more companies to use the internship as a long interview process to assess the student and offer PPOs. A student being offered and accepting a PPO is likely to lead a good long-term association with the company.”

Highlighting the importance of Internships to Campus Placements in IIT Madras, Professor P Murugavel, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, said, “The internship program is giving an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their learnt skills and the companies to fetch the desired talents. Happy to note that the success of the internship program at IIT-M is evidenced from the greater number of PPOs received this year.”

In the ongoing academic year, the Core Engineering and Research and Development sectors accounted for most of the PPOs to date. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs. Also Read || IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2022: Adani Group Top Recruiter With 16 Offers At Second Cluster

The Top Five Companies that made the highest number of PPOs include-