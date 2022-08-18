Image credit: PRO IIT Madras The internship drive was held in two sessions on August 6 and 13 in hybrid mode

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) witnessed an increase of 32 percent in internship offers received on day one of campus internship drive for students of the 2022-23 batch. The day one of the internship drive was held in two sessions on August 6 and 13 in hybrid mode.

According to IIT Madras, the international companies from United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore and Netherlands participated in the internship drive, with 15 international internship offers received from seven companies. "Of the total 37 companies that participated in Day One sessions of the Internship Drive, 13 companies conducted the interviews in physical mode on campus while another 24 conducted interviews completely online. Students could also attend the process remotely with one student attending from Canada," the release mentioned. ALSO READ | IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar

There is a 48 per cent increase in the number of students who secured an internship and 28 percent increase in number of companies participated in the internship drive. The top recruiters in terms of internship offers are- Texas Instruments (40 offers), American Express (20 offers), Boston Consulting Group (17 offers), Goldman Sachs (16 offers).

Prof. P. Murugavel, Advisor (Internship), IIT Madras, said, “A professional internship is an integral part of students’ careers where they get an opportunity to apply and fine-tune the skills they have learned. With companies shifting to an internship-based hiring model, it is also important for students to secure Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) through the internship program.”

“This year, the internship interviews are being conducted in a hybrid mode as opposed to the fully virtual process last year. I am happy to inform that the Day 1 of the interviews were successfully conducted with a record number of offers made by visiting companies," the professor added.