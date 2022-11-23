IIT Madras, University Of Birmingham Launch Joint Masters Programmes

IIT Madras and University Of Birmingham will launch joint masters programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the University of Birmingham, UK, will launch joint masters programmes. As per an official statement, the joint masters programme will see students studying in Birmingham and Chennai before receiving a single degree awarded by both universities. It has been proposed to launch the first joint postgraduate programme next year before developing further study programmes in subsequent years.

The partnership agreement was reached during a visit to Chennai, by Professor Adam Tickell. This is the first such education partnership at masters level between any IIT and a UK Russell Group University, the IIT Madras statement said. Students would benefit from academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology. The agreement builds on an agreement signed in February 2022 where both institutions declared their intention to further develop their partnership.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Birmingham, signed a collaborative Statement of Intent to explore study areas including data science, energy systems and biomedical engineering.

The two universities have also agreed to establish a joint research fund to support academics and researchers as they explore potential research partnerships in data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Birmingham, said: “These innovative joint postgraduate programmes between IIT Madras and University Birmingham will offer students the opportunity to pursue a world-class education at globally leading institutions in two countries, and to have their educational achievements recognised by both.”

The joint programmes, according to an IIT Madras statement, will be delivered at the campuses of both institutions and mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to the award of a single degree certificate.

The University of Birmingham has a number of significant partnerships in India, underpinned by its India Institute which aims to increase the visibility, impact and coherence of Birmingham’s engagement in the country, it added.