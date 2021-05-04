IIT Madras, UK Researchers Develop Sensors To Detect Antimicrobial Pollutants

IIT Madras, UK researchers develop new sensors

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras along with a group of UK-based researchers have developed paper-based sensors that can detect antimicrobial resistance-triggering pollutants.They are said to be low cost and field-deployable sensors to detect pollutants in water bodies which could be a viable tool for environmental surveillance.

The new sensor named as ‘Laser Printed-Microfluidic Paper-Based Analytical Sensors’ is based on a ‘see and tell’ mechanism that makes it logistically effective for wide implementation. The practical application of the sensors is environmental monitoring, food safety analysis and health care monitoring.

It will help to detect antimicrobials easily in the parts per million range. It will also help understand the relationship between AMR and AMR-triggering pollutants and assist policymakers in framing solutions to tackle grand societal AMR challenges.

Sensors combine adsorption based pre-concentration using reagents that undergo a measurable colour change enabled parts per billion level detection of pollutants.

The process utilizes the easily available laser printer and hence offers tremendous potential for large scale sensor fabrication. It could enable community-driven microfluidics and facilitate mass surveillance.

The research was led by Prof S Pushpavanam, Institute Chair Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras and Dr T Renganathan, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras.

It was funded by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India in bilateral collaboration with UK’s Natural Environment Research Council and Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) under the ‘Indo-UK Water Quality Research Programme’.

This research was first reported through a journal publication in ‘Nature Scientific’ reports.

Prof. S Pushpavanam, Institute Chair Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras explained about the research as he said, “Paper-based sensor offers an affordable platform for various point-of-care applications as they support fluid flow based on a wicking action and governed by capillary forces. This eliminates the requirement of a pump-to-flow liquids. We have come up with a novel method for the fabrication of paper- based devices using a commercial laser printer.”

Indo-UK project, Dr T Renganathan, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “We have used these fabricated devices for the detection of antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin, biocides such as triclosan and heavy metals such as chromium, copper and lead. These devices can be used for antimicrobial resistance surveillance in water bodies”.