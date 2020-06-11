Education Minister released NIRF rankings for Indian Higher Education Institutes

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced NIRF Indian Rankings for Indian institutes today. The ranks which were scheduled to be announced in April were delayed due to Covid-19 crisis.

IITs have again scored big in the list with IIT Madras emerging as the best in overall category. IIT Madras has also emerged as the top institute in engineering category.

IISc Bengaluru has maintained its status as one of the best institutes in the country and has been ranked at second place in the overall ranking. It has also been adjudged as the best university in the country followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second place.

Among colleges, top three spots have been taken over by Delhi University colleges. Miranda House, Lady Sri ram College, and Hindu College have been ranked first, second, and third among colleges respectively.

NIRF rankings were launched in 2015 and the first ranks were announced in 2016. Since the first rankings, the number of categories has increased from four to nine. In 2019, MHRD also released, for the first time, Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements or ARIIA rankings. However, ARIIA rankings were not announced this year during the online announcement of Higher Education Institute rankings.

NIRF rankings are awarded based on the following parameters - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. ARIIA rankings are awarded on the basis of based on Budget and Funding support, Infrastructure and facilities, Awareness and Promotion of idea generation, Promotion and supporting Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property Generation, Learning methods, and Governance.



