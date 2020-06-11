  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities

IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced NIRF Indian Rankings for Indian institutes today. The ranks which were scheduled to be announced in April were delayed due to Covid-19 crisis.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 1:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Faculty Partners With Industry To Develop Touchless Sanitizer Dispenser For Vehicles
Over 40,000 Students Participated In IT Skill Development Programme By IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Start-ups
IIT Madras Professors To Deliver Online Lectures On Engineering Streams For Class 12 Students
IIT Madras Researchers’ Intervention Triples Irrawaddy Dolphin Population In Chilika Lake
IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost System To Concentrate Solar Energy
COVID-19: IIT Madras Start-Up Is Developing A Wrist-Tracker For Early Detection Of Symptoms
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
Education Minister released NIRF rankings for Indian Higher Education Institutes
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced NIRF Indian Rankings for Indian institutes today. The ranks which were scheduled to be announced in April were delayed due to Covid-19 crisis.

IITs have again scored big in the list with IIT Madras emerging as the best in overall category. IIT Madras has also emerged as the top institute in engineering category.

IISc Bengaluru has maintained its status as one of the best institutes in the country and has been ranked at second place in the overall ranking. It has also been adjudged as the best university in the country followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second place.

Among colleges, top three spots have been taken over by Delhi University colleges. Miranda House, Lady Sri ram College, and Hindu College have been ranked first, second, and third among colleges respectively.

NIRF rankings were launched in 2015 and the first ranks were announced in 2016. Since the first rankings, the number of categories has increased from four to nine. In 2019, MHRD also released, for the first time, Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements or ARIIA rankings. However, ARIIA rankings were not announced this year during the online announcement of Higher Education Institute rankings.

NIRF rankings are awarded based on the following parameters - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. ARIIA rankings are awarded on the basis of based on Budget and Funding support, Infrastructure and facilities, Awareness and Promotion of idea generation, Promotion and supporting Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property Generation, Learning methods, and Governance.


Click here for more Education News
NIRF 2020 NIRF Medical Ranking NIRF Pharmacy Ranking NIRF Management Ranking
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad Is The Top MBA Institute In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad Is The Top MBA Institute In India
NIRF Ranking 2020 Released: Live Update
NIRF Ranking 2020 Released: Live Update
NCERT To Hold Yoga Olympiad Online This Year
NCERT To Hold Yoga Olympiad Online This Year
DU Admission 2020: Registration Process Likely To Begin From June 20
DU Admission 2020: Registration Process Likely To Begin From June 20
NIRF Ranking 2020 To Be Announced Today At 12 PM
NIRF Ranking 2020 To Be Announced Today At 12 PM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................