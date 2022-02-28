IIT Madras To Offer Master’s Programme In International Interdisciplinary

Image credit: PRO IIT Madras The application process will be closed on March 31

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) will offer an International Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme (I2MP), the international students from any engineering background can apply for the programme through the official website- iitm.ac.in. The application process will be closed on March 31.

The Master's Programme is available in nine interdisciplinary areas- Energy systems, Robotics, Quantum Science and Technology, Computational Engineering, Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, Data Science, Cyber Physical Systems, Complex Systems and Dynamics, and Biomedical Engineering. "IIT Madras is the only educational Institution in India to offer this Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree, providing students an unprecedented level of academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of Global engineering and technology. Scholarships will be provided for accepted international students with outstanding records," the release read.

The Interdisciplinary Master’s programmes will be offered to international students via the I2MP (International Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme), and to Indian students through Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes.

Speaking about the curriculum, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras said, “Faculty have carefully selected courses that will take a competent undergraduate student from almost any field of Engineering and make the student a strong candidate in an interdisciplinary area. This is a great opportunity for students, often confined to traditional Engineering disciplines, to explore contemporary areas of expertise.”

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “We are excited to offer these niche programmes aimed at internationalisation of the IIT Madras campus, introducing students to a diversity of thoughts and cultures, which will serve them well when they compete in a global marketplace. This initiative is a step in the direction of establishing the Vishwa Guru status of India.”

International students interested in traditional departmental programmes may also apply to the Master’s programmes in any of the 16 departments at IIT Madras. "In addition to courses in Data Science, and Biomedical Engineering, among others, the international students will take up courses in Indian culture as well. A dedicated research skills course will prepare them for their master’s thesis work," the release mentioned.