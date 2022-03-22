IIT Madras, TCS To Launch MTech Programme In Industrial Artificial Intelligence

Image credit: Official Website: iitm.ac.in IIT Madras and TCS collaborate for MTech Programme In Industrial AI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services to launch a web-enabled, user-oriented programme in Industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) for working professionals. The 18-month-long course is aimed at upskilling the corporate employees in applications of artificial intelligence to help them solve industrial problems, according to the report issued by TCS.

In the programme, each subject in the will has a mid-term and a final examination conducted in online mode. Also, there would be several projects. There will be a total of 28-30 hours of online classes per week with post-classroom activities.

“This program, designed in consultation with TCS, will have strong theoretical courses and labs covering important topics in data science and AI. Theoretical courses will cover concepts in fundamental mathematical techniques required for understanding data science algorithms, time series analysis, multivariate Data Analysis, machine learning, deep learning and reinforcement learning,” Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said.

He also added: “Applied courses will describe implementations of AI solutions for industrial problems in a case study format. Put together, these courses are expected to provide a strong theoretical foundation and significant application perspective to the participants in the course.”

“TCS Research partners with premier academic institutes to explore emerging technologies with scientific rigor as they gain mainstream adoption. We are happy to collaborate with IIT-Madras, a member of the TCS Academic Co-Innovation Network, to create a new M Tech program in Industrial AI for working professionals so that they gain a deeper understanding of data science and AI which they can apply to drive innovation in industry.” K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, TCS said while speaking about this collaboration.