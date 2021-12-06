IIT Madras, Tata Power To Collaborate On R&D, Training, Other Areas

Tata Power and IIT Madras will aim to pursue advanced research in areas of future technology, the institute said

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Tata Power has signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in areas of research and development (R&D), consultancy, policy advocacy, advisory, training, and commercialization of technologies and solutions, among others.

“IIT Madras is delighted to partner with Tata Power to pursue research in topics of mutual interest and national importance and provide opportunities for employees to acquire advanced knowledge in emerging areas,” Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said.

Speaking about the partnership, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “We are honored to associate with IIT Madras. Together, we will collaborate in areas of advanced technology, innovation and knowledge for sustainable changes. We are looking forward to working with some of the most talented and brilliant minds in the country.”

Tata Power and IIT Madras may also work together with the start-up companies collocated in the IIT Madras Incubation Cell. the institute informed.

Tata Power has so far partnered with more than 100 national and international institutions to develop low cost, scalable solutions in the clean energy space.

As a part of the tie-up, the two parties have agreed to collaborate on research and consulting projects supported by the Center for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR), IIT Madras.

“Campus Recruitment will also be covered under the MoU and will involve recruitment of IIT Madras graduates for full time employment or as interns by Tata Power subject to company’s organizational needs. This activity will be facilitated by the Placement Office, IIT Madras,” an official statement said.

Under this initiative, employees of Tata Power can enroll for MTech, MS and PhD degree programmes at IIT Madras. IIT Madras and Tata Power personnel can jointly or individually offer short term training programs, the institute said.

“Tata Power and IIT Madras can also come together to engage in CSR realm. The company can also choose to make grants to support faculty research or to support students on scholarships and fellowships,” IIT Madras added.