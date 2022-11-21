IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu School Education Department To Make Digital Assessments, Learning Experience Better

IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu School Education Department team up to enhance learning experiences in school students

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers and Tamil Nadu Department of School Education have collaborated to provide a learning experience to the school students by improvising and updating the existing digital learning platform to an Assessment focused Learning Management System, an IIT Madras statement said. The new system will be enabled by using latest digital innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.

The classroom education of Tamil Nadu school students currently is supplemented through a digital learning platform -- Education Management Information System. IIT Madras researchers will use their AI and data science expertise to come up with ways to improve the way assessments are conducted and will also devise a framework to disseminate educational material.

AI can power the education sector by providing 24/7 universal education, personalized mentoring to students depending on their weak areas, assisting the administration in grading papers, assessing learning patterns, the institute statement said.

As per an IIT Madras release the researchers of the institute will build on the education department’s recent efforts of a taxonomy-based content mapping to build a wide range of tools. These include assessment creation, performance evaluation including fraud detection, and various dashboards to monitor the learning progression of students, as well as school and district-level monitoring.

This initiative will be led by faculty, students, project associates and channel partners of the Robert Bosch Centre of Data Science and AI, a centre housed at IIT Madras with a vision to expand and further the research, education and outreach activities in the areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, the institute said.

“Education is one of the key areas of research at RBCDSAI and the centre is currently pursuing a study that aims to determine successful delivery methods for ICT in education to improve learning outcomes,” it added.

Dr Nandan Sudarsanam, Associate Professor at the Department of Management Studies and a core member of the Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) is the Principal Investigator of this collaborative effort from the IIT Madras’s side.

The entire initiative will be executed in three phases. While, the first phase will focus on content management for Educational material and Assessment, the second phase will work towards on delivery and feedback for educational material and assessment. The third phase will lay emphasis on data Analytics, Dashboards and Reporting system.