IIT Madras, Sydney University Partnership To Open Opportunity For Research Students To Develop Global Networks

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Professor Mark Scott, Vice-Chancellor, University of Sydney

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and the University of Sydney entered into a partnership to address energy challenges faced by nations across the world. The experts from these two institutions will work together to develop research and advance technology in fields related to energy. According to a press release from the IIT Madras, the partnership will provide opportunities for research students including early- and mid-career researchers, giving them the chance to work internationally and develop global networks.

IIT Madras and Sydney University will collaborate on areas like- energy storage and conversion, solar desalination and cold storage, photo and electrochemical energy, gas turbines, micro-grids and renewable energy systems. Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Professor Mark Scott, Vice-Chancellor, University of Sydney have signed an agreement for this joint research programme. Each institution will invest AUD 50,000 a year in joint funding for up to four research projects.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this collaboration, Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras said: “IIT Madras is pleased to sign this agreement with the University of Sydney, which will enable deeper research collaborations between our universities.”

To support the development of joint research, the two universities will host shared conferences and workshops. An initial workshop took place in August 2022 focusing on hydrogen technologies – crucial as the world looks to decarbonise the energy sector, industry and transport. Further workshops are scheduled for this year in research areas including solar energy and renewable energy management systems.

Applauding the joint research partnership agreement, Professor Mark Scott said: “The best way to solve problems that affect the whole world is to bring together the brightest minds across nations. We are delighted to be working with IIT Madras to tackle the urgent energy issues facing both Australia and India. Together, our researchers will examine crucial questions, such as how to decarbonise and provide affordable energy to remote communities. They will collaborate on renewable energy technologies that are robust, cost- effective and reliable.”