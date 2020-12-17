Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology

PURE EV, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad-incubated startup, has signed an agreement with CSIR - Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CECRI) to collaborate on indigenizing Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) technology for electric vehicles. This collaboration, IIT Madras said, will support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India.

Under this agreement, PURE EV and CSIR-CERCI will undertake joint research on production of battery packs, validation of LIB cells and addressing the specific requirements to ensure the suitability of developed Li-Ion batteries for critical performance at the standard operating procedure (SoP) conditions.

IIT Madras said that lithium battery is the “most reliable and commercially-viable choice for electric vehicles”. In India, Lithium cells are mainly imported from China.

To address this market monopoly, CSIR has launched a project titled, ‘CSIR Innovation Centre for Next Generation Energy Storage Solutions (ICeNGESS)’ and it aims to produce batteries in 100 Megawatt (MW) scale.

Speaking about this mission, Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, said, “Achieving self-reliance and developing core competence in lithium cells manufacturing is critical for the emergence of electric vehicles as a predominant mode of transportation in India. Since we are starting from a low base, it is critical that the eminent institutions working in the cell manufacturing also collaborate with the industry partners who can carry out accelerated testing to provide the necessary feedback for further improvements.”

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration between PURE EV and CSIR-CECRI, Dr Saraswat said, “This collaboration between PURE EV and CECRI will lead to important outcomes on areas like Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) and Safety which are critical to for mass scale commercialization of these cells...”

Recently, PURE EV had launched Etrance Neo -- its high speed, long range scooter. The IIT Hyderabad startup had launched five more scooters -- EPluto 7G, Epluto, Etrance, Etrance Plus and Etron plus.