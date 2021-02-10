IIT Madras Startup ‘Pi-Beam’ Launches 'Made In India' E-bike

Pi-Beam, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) incubated start-up, has launched an electronic two-wheeler today. The utility bike, PiMo, charges faster than most smartphones and comes with a range of 50 kms. This sustainable and affordably-priced utility e-bike is targeted towards personal and commercial needs, an IIT Madras statement said.

Riding PiMo will not require license or registration and it offers green and easy mobility on Indian roads. As much as 90 per cent of PiMo’s product components, including the crucial batteries and controllers, are manufactured in India, thus being one of the few EVs in the local market to thoroughly embody the Make in India spirit, the IIT Madras statement added.

Pi Beam aims to sell 10,000 such e-bikes by the end of the next financial year (2021-22).

Founded by an IIT Madras alum, Mr Visakh Sasikumar, Pi-Beam has already gained over 100 initial customers within weeks of opening preorders from customers across age groups, from both rural and urban geographies. PiMo is positioned between an electric bicycle and entry level electric scooter.

Congratulating Pi Beam on their successful product launch, Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Pi Beam incubated at IIT Madras has been prolific in coming out with affordable EV products for different utility applications. Now they have brought out an exciting e-bike PiMo which addresses a much larger user base, with a focus on emerging markets such as e-commerce delivery, shared mobility and so on. IIT Madras congratulates Pi Beam for the innovations in PiMo which enables to break new ground in terms of affordability and features.”

The PiMo utility bike is designed for people of all ages. School and college goers will find that PiMo is an upgrade from a pedalled bicycle, with the added bonus of not needing a driver’s licence. Speedier than a cycle, it presents a cost-effective, safe and attractive option for young adults enamoured of motorcycles. For adults, PiMo is a sleek and easy alternative to cars and motorbikes for daily commutes to work or a quick grocery run. PiMo is an economical choice, eliminating fuel costs and emphasising utility and convenience over speed.