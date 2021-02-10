  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Startup ‘Pi-Beam’ Launches 'Made In India' E-bike

IIT Madras Startup ‘Pi-Beam’ Launches 'Made In India' E-bike

Pi-Beam, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) incubated start-up, has launched an electronic two-wheeler today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 7:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Researchers Find Ways To Improve Braking In Electric, Hybrid Vehicles
Delhi Pollution: IIT Madras Researchers Find Particles Responsible For Visibility Reduction
IIT Madras Students Campaign ‘She Can’ To Empower Women During Pandemic
IIT Madras Begins Registration For 500 Online Courses On Swayam Platform
IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches Online Courses in Programming
IIT Madras, Rajasthan Government Tie Up To Implement Data-Driven Road Safety Approach
IIT Madras Startup ‘Pi-Beam’ Launches 'Made In India' E-bike
IIT Madras Startup ‘Pi-Beam’ Launches 'Made In India' E-bike
New Delhi:

Pi-Beam, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) incubated start-up, has launched an electronic two-wheeler today. The utility bike, PiMo, charges faster than most smartphones and comes with a range of 50 kms. This sustainable and affordably-priced utility e-bike is targeted towards personal and commercial needs, an IIT Madras statement said.

Riding PiMo will not require license or registration and it offers green and easy mobility on Indian roads. As much as 90 per cent of PiMo’s product components, including the crucial batteries and controllers, are manufactured in India, thus being one of the few EVs in the local market to thoroughly embody the Make in India spirit, the IIT Madras statement added.

Pi Beam aims to sell 10,000 such e-bikes by the end of the next financial year (2021-22).

Founded by an IIT Madras alum, Mr Visakh Sasikumar, Pi-Beam has already gained over 100 initial customers within weeks of opening preorders from customers across age groups, from both rural and urban geographies. PiMo is positioned between an electric bicycle and entry level electric scooter.

Congratulating Pi Beam on their successful product launch, Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Pi Beam incubated at IIT Madras has been prolific in coming out with affordable EV products for different utility applications. Now they have brought out an exciting e-bike PiMo which addresses a much larger user base, with a focus on emerging markets such as e-commerce delivery, shared mobility and so on. IIT Madras congratulates Pi Beam for the innovations in PiMo which enables to break new ground in terms of affordability and features.”

The PiMo utility bike is designed for people of all ages. School and college goers will find that PiMo is an upgrade from a pedalled bicycle, with the added bonus of not needing a driver’s licence. Speedier than a cycle, it presents a cost-effective, safe and attractive option for young adults enamoured of motorcycles. For adults, PiMo is a sleek and easy alternative to cars and motorbikes for daily commutes to work or a quick grocery run. PiMo is an economical choice, eliminating fuel costs and emphasising utility and convenience over speed.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Madras alumni Startups Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court Stays Delhi High Court Verdict Asking Schools To Provide Gadgets, Internet To Poor Students
Supreme Court Stays Delhi High Court Verdict Asking Schools To Provide Gadgets, Internet To Poor Students
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From April 24
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From April 24
IIM Sambalpur Reopens Campus, To Decide On Resumption Of Physical Classes
IIM Sambalpur Reopens Campus, To Decide On Resumption Of Physical Classes
Uttar Pradesh: Registration For Free JEE, NEET Coaching Begins Today; Details Here
Uttar Pradesh: Registration For Free JEE, NEET Coaching Begins Today; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................