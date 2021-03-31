IIT Madras Startup GUVI, AICTE To Upskill 10 Lakh Indians In Coding

Image credit: Shutterstock ‘AI-For-India 1.0’ is open to anyone between 8 and 80 years old (representational photo)

A start-up incubated at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, GUVI is collaborating with the All India Council for TechnicalEducation (AICTE) to upskill 10 lakh Indians in coding through a one-day free workshop, ‘AI-For-India 1.0’. The event is scheduled for April 24. The organisers aim to set the world record for the largest coding workshop conducted online. IT professionals, and anyone in the age group from 8 to 80 years can register on the official website. The initiative is a part of GUVI’s mission to provide training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to one billion Indians.

Highlighting the objectives behind the initiative, Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, said, “The Ministry of Education and AICTE want to give the best education and skills to all Indian students, as well as faculty and institutes. We have come up with an initiative along with GUVI that got selected for NEAT (National Education Alliance for Technology) to upskill 10 lakh students in Artificial Intelligence. Our collaboration will surely set a world record.”

Participants will learn to build a face-recognition app using Python from industry experts. All the participants will gain free access to GUVI’s Python course. Further, world record event participation certificates and unlimited access to ‘CodeKata,’ a Coding skill-building platform, will be offered to all the participants, the institute said.

Commenting on the initiative, Kumar Vembu, founder and CEO of GoFrugal Technologies, said, “I congratulate GUVI on its effort to expose so many people to Artificial Intelligence and its potential. Once these people get started with AI, I am sure a significant percentage of them will invest more time and effort to become an expert. This initiative will not only help create a large talent pool for the industry but could also result in creating AI entrepreneurs. I wish GUVI and all the participants a huge success.”

Highlighting the goals of the initiative, Arun Prakash, founder and CEO, GUVI, said, “Through every age, the world experiences different revolutions. Currently, we are at the brink of the coding or AI revolution. You do not need to be a developer but you need to understand what is happening. You need to be well-informed on what your data means to you and what it means to others so you can make informed decisions without depending on the opinion of others.”