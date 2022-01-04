IIT Madras Startup GUVI, AICTE To Offer Free Python, AI Courses To Disadvantaged Students

IIT Madras start-up and AICTE will upskill disadvantaged students in Python, AI courses

A start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, GUVI has collaborated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer free Python and AI upskilling courses to socially and economically disadvantaged students.

The free one million Python Programming and Advanced AI courses can be learned in various vernacular languages such as Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, among others, along with English, an IIT Madras statement said.

Free access to the courses will be made available through the registration process enabled on GUVI official website. The learners also will have an option to avail an IIT Madras certificate on the GUVI Python programming course by taking an assessment and paying a nominal fee to IIT Madras.

AICTE plans to distribute free edtech coupons to students whose annual family income is less than Rs. 8 lakh. These free coupons will be distributed through the NEAT portal as well as through the GUVI website.

The thoughtful vision of Ms. Sridevi Arunprakash, Co-founder of GUVI, aligns with the aims of NEAT to bring the best technological Products in education pedagogy on a single platform for the convenience of learners.

Speaking about this initiative to empower Indian youth, M Arun Prakash, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said: “Our aim to bestow the best employable skills on our nation’s youth coincides with the aims of NEAT. Python Programming and AI skills offered through this collaboration will be of strong support for the deserving students, helping them to grow in their career.”

Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, NEAT-AICTE, recognized GUVI for its quality parameters that go in line with the aims of the NEAT 3.0 enabling outcome-based education.

While launching the NEAT 3.0 (National Educational Alliance for Technology - AICTE) in New Delhi on January 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised startups like GUVI for its contribution in the distribution of free edtech coupons as part of the NEAT 3.0.