IIT Madras' Startup Becomes A ‘Google For Education’ Partner

GUVI partners with Google for edu-tech programme

Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad incubated startup- GUVI (Grab Ur Vernacular Imprint) has partnered with Google for the 'Google for Education' programme. This initiative aims at enhancing the users’ learning experience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. The initiative is designed in a way that enables students, early professionals and technological aspirants, to learn programming, IT and software skills in the comfort of their mother-tongue.

Under this partnership, GUVI plans to offer Google Cloud and Google for Education training and certification programmes to the learners. It is to be known that around 12 Lakh people have already signed up to GUVI for its advanced pedagogical tools with more than 100 tech courses that help the learners to gain tech-skills at affordable prices.

Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO of GUVI said: “Team GUVI is proud to become a services partner of Google for Education, and is elated to be one of the top education-tech companies in India to impart real-world technological skills.”

“Offering services and training related to Google for Education will benefit a wide range of learner communities by providing online skill training to much of the world. Together we aim to ensure that our learners make the most of this opportunity for gaining tech knowledge. This partnership not only aims to provide opportunities of learning to our learners but helps build the job-ready skills that are highly in demand,” Mr Prakash added.

GUVI is a fast-paced start-up trusted by top companies like FlipKart, Chargebee, JusPay, among others and they use it for upgrading their skillset and to stay relevant with the latest technologies.