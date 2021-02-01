  • Home
IIT Madras Starts HSEE 2021 Application; Details Here

HSEE 2021: To register online for the IIT Madras’s Humanities and Social Science Entrance Examination (HSEE), candidates have to login at the official website -- hsee.iitm.ac.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 12:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) -- the conducting body of HSEE, has started the application for HSEE 2021. Candidates seeking an admission to five-year integrated postgraduate programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the institute can register online for the HSEE 2021 at hsee.iitm.ac.in. The HSEE 2021 online application will continue till March 15, 2021. The Humanities and Social Science Entrance Examination (HSEE) is a national level entrance test held annually.

HSEE 2021 Application -- Direct Link

As per the HSEE 2021 dates, the entrance test will be conducted on June 13. The HSEE 2021 admit cards, according to the IIT Madras HSEE 2021 dates, will be issued from May 12, 2021. The HSEE 2021 result is expected to be declared on June 28, 2021.

HSEE 2021 Online Application: How To Register

Step 1: Go to hsee.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click -- “Click here to Online Registration for HSEE-2021”

Step 3: Read the information given on the next window

Step 4: Click on “Proceed To Apply Online”

Step 5: Register with names, dates of birth, contact numbers and email addresses

Step 6: With the system-generated HSEE 2021 registration id and password, login and fill the application form

Step 7: Pay the HSEE application fee

Step 8: Submit

To apply online for HSEE 2021, students have to upload these documents in specified formats -

  1. Scanned photograph and signatures of the candidate.

  2. Scanned copy of Class 10 examination certificate for name and proof of date

of birth.

  1. Scanned copy of 10+2 class mark sheet (if already passed 10+2 examination).

  2. Scanned copy of category certificate

  3. Scanned copy of PwD/Dyslexia/Scribe certificate, if applicable.

HSEE 2021 will be held in two parts -- Part 1 and Part 2. According to the IIT Madras’s HSEE 2021 syllabus, Part 1 comprises English (25 per cent marks of Part 1), Analytical and Quantitative Ability (25 per cent marks of Part 1), and General Studies (in four sub-parts; 50 per cent marks of Part 1). HSEE 2021 Part 2 will be essay writing. The topics for HSEE essay writing will be based on current affairs and general knowledge.

