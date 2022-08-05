  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras, Siddha Institute To Tie Up For Joint Programmes, Research Work

IIT Madras, Siddha Institute To Tie Up For Joint Programmes, Research Work

An agreement towards this effect was signed recently by Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Dr R Meenakumari, Director, NIS, in the presence of Professor Ravindra Gettu, IIT Madras.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 7:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Offers 4-Year BS Degree In Data Science And Applications; JEE Not Required
Tamil Nadu Government To Collaborate With IIT Madras On Road Safety
IIT Madras Launches 'Nilekani Centre At AI4Bharat' To Advance Indian Language Technology
IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras Among Institutes To Pitch For Teacher Education Programme
IIT Madras Launches ‘Smart Manufacturing And Digital Transformation Centre’
NIRF 2022 Rankings Released: 5 Key Takeaways
IIT Madras, Siddha Institute To Tie Up For Joint Programmes, Research Work
IIT Madras, Siddha Institute To Tie Up For Joint Programmes, Research Work
Image credit: Careers360
Chennai:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) here have decided to partner for the development of new collaborative teaching programmes, and research in molecular biology and in-vitro cell lines studies and health system research, IIT Madras said on Friday. The partnership with NIS, a Centre of Excellence for research and higher education in the Siddha system of medicine in Chennai, will pave the way for the exchange of faculty members, promote the exchange of students and PhD, post-doctoral scholars for teaching or training programmes, the premier technical university said.

The institutes will also jointly organise seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, continuing education programmes (including continuing medical education) and develop academic programmes. An agreement towards this effect was signed recently by Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Dr R Meenakumari, Director, NIS, in the presence of Professor Ravindra Gettu, IIT Madras. Highlighting the impact of this collaboration, Professor Kamakoti said the focus will also be on establishing a scientific basis that explains the efficacy of Siddha medicines.

On the outcomes envisaged through this partnership, Dr Meenakumari said, "We hope that the collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge sharing about the tremendous therapeutic potential of available Siddha medicine and the application of cutting-edge technology of IIT Madras in scientific validation of Siddha formulations, identification of its bioactive molecule and mechanism of action." The collaboration will also enhance the exposure of students in the important area of herbal research and technology, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIT Madras Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP LAWCET Result 2022 Out, Steps To Download Rank Card
AP LAWCET Result 2022 Out, Steps To Download Rank Card
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: Updates On Session 2 Scorecard, NTA Result Link, Cut-Off
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: Updates On Session 2 Scorecard, NTA Result Link, Cut-Off
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Syllabus, Mock Test
JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Syllabus, Mock Test
CUET UG 2022 August 5 Analysis: Students Found Domain Subjects 'Easy To Moderate'; Check Shift 1 Paper Review
CUET UG 2022 August 5 Analysis: Students Found Domain Subjects 'Easy To Moderate'; Check Shift 1 Paper Review
.......................... Advertisement ..........................