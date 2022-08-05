Image credit: Careers360 IIT Madras, Siddha Institute To Tie Up For Joint Programmes, Research Work

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) here have decided to partner for the development of new collaborative teaching programmes, and research in molecular biology and in-vitro cell lines studies and health system research, IIT Madras said on Friday. The partnership with NIS, a Centre of Excellence for research and higher education in the Siddha system of medicine in Chennai, will pave the way for the exchange of faculty members, promote the exchange of students and PhD, post-doctoral scholars for teaching or training programmes, the premier technical university said.

The institutes will also jointly organise seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, continuing education programmes (including continuing medical education) and develop academic programmes. An agreement towards this effect was signed recently by Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Dr R Meenakumari, Director, NIS, in the presence of Professor Ravindra Gettu, IIT Madras. Highlighting the impact of this collaboration, Professor Kamakoti said the focus will also be on establishing a scientific basis that explains the efficacy of Siddha medicines.

On the outcomes envisaged through this partnership, Dr Meenakumari said, "We hope that the collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge sharing about the tremendous therapeutic potential of available Siddha medicine and the application of cutting-edge technology of IIT Madras in scientific validation of Siddha formulations, identification of its bioactive molecule and mechanism of action." The collaboration will also enhance the exposure of students in the important area of herbal research and technology, she said.

