IIT Madras Sets Up Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems

IIT Madras launches new centre

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems. The new centre seeks to focus on thematic areas including Mathematics and Astronomy in India, Indian Architectural Engineering, Indian Political and Economic Thought, and Indian Aesthetics and Grammatical Traditions. The key outcomes, as per an IIT Madras statement, envisaged from this centre include research output, teaching output and public outreach.

The new centre at IIT Madras aims to publish quality research related to Indian Knowledge Systems, and to disseminate the findings by hosting academic seminars and conferences. The research will involve collaborations with outside scholars and institutions, the institute said.

As part of teaching output, the centre will initially design and offer courses related to the thematic areas to the students of IIT Madras. Subsequently, these courses are planned to be offered on the NPTEL platform for wider dissemination.

And as part of public outreach, the IIT Madras new centre plans to host workshops to familiarise school teachers and students with various aspects of Indian Knowledge Systems. Further, the centre plans to reach out to the public via popular writings, social media posts, etc.

The Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems was inaugurated by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi and Kumar Tuhin, Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, New Delhi.

Addressing the inaugural event Dr Sahasrabuddhe emphasized the need for a deeper study of India’s contribution to the world in the fields of science, technology, architecture, linguistics, arts, culture, economics, and politics, among other areas, and for disseminating the findings to the broader public.

Dr Aditya Kolachana is the Principal Investigator of the Centre. The other faculty members from IIT Madras in this Centre include Professor Arun Menon, Professor Manu Santhanam, Professor Santosh Kumar Sahu, Professor Sudarsan Padmanabhan, Professor Rajesh Kumar, and Professor Jyotirmaya Tripathy. The Centre is funded by the Indian Knowledge Systems Division of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.