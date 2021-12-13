IIT-Madras Sees A Historic High In Placement Offers, 73% Got Jobs

  • Home
Sector-wise, Core Engineering and Technology has recorded the highest placement offers (42 per cent), followed by Data Science and Analytics (19 per cent) and Information Technology and Software Development (18 per cent)

IIT-Madras placement concluded on December 10
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

IIT-Madras Placement 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has recorded a historic high in job offers, around 73 per cent of students who opted for campus placements during 2021-22 have received job offers at the end of phase 1 concluded on December 10. As many as 1,085 offers were made by a total of 226 companies during phase 1 of campus placements, this includes 45 international offers from 14 companies. Further, 62 startup companies made 186 offers during the placement season, the release read.

The top recruiters are American Express, Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd with 16 job offers, followed by Bajaj Auto Ltd, EXL Service- 15 jobs. "total of 45 international offers were made, out of which 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber," read the placement release.

Sector-wise, Core Engineering and Technology has recorded the highest placement offers (42 per cent), followed by Data Science and Analytics (19 per cent) and Information Technology and Software Development (18 per cent).

Combined with the 231 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), the total number of job offers stands at 1,316 at the end of Phase I. A total of 1,500 students registered for the placement rounds, the release mentioned.

