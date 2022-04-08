  • Home
  IIT Madras Researchers Launch Affordably-Priced Polycentric Prosthetic Knee

The Polycentric Prosthetic Knee, Kadam, makes it possible for above-knee amputees to walk with a comfortable gait. It also seeks to improve the quality of life of users through increased community participation, access to education, livelihood opportunities and overall well-being.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 6:08 pm IST

IIT Madras researchers develop low-cost polycentric prosthetic knee
Image credit: Official Press Release
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers have launched India’s first Polycentric Prosthetic Knee today, April 8. The indigenously-developed polycentric prosthetic knee aims to improve the quality of life for thousands of above-knee amputees. Called ‘Kadam,’ this ‘Made in India’ product is a polycentric knee for Above Knee Prosthesis developed in association with Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT) and Mobility India, an IIT Madras statement said.

SBMT, which supported the development, was established under DRDO by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to enable indigenous medical device development.

Kadam makes it possible for above-knee amputees to walk with a comfortable gait. It also seeks to improve the quality of life of users through increased community participation, access to education, livelihood opportunities and overall well-being.

It was developed by a team at TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras, which also developed and commercialized ‘Arise,’ the country's first standing wheelchair and NeoFly-NeoBolt: active wheelchair and motorized add-on for seamless indoor-outdoor mobility. R2D2 is involved in research related to human movement, and the design and development of rehabilitation and assistive devices for people with movement impairments.

The researchers further added: “Kadam has advantages over a hinge joint because of the multiple axes of rotation, which provide the user greater control over the prosthesis while walking and maximum knee flexion of 160 degrees to make it easy to sit in cramped spaces like buses and autos. It is designed for durability with high strength stainless steel and aluminium alloy along with hard chrome plated EN8 pins and high fatigue life polymer bushings.”

Mobility India, an NGO in Bengaluru, will mass manufacture and take Kadam to the market along with overseeing the processes of fitment and training and ensuring easy access for the users.

Addressing the launch event virtually, Thiru Johny Tom Varghese IAS, State Commissioner for Persons with Disability, Government of Tamil Nadu, said: “What bridges the world of a Differently Abled Person with that of others is technology. It is phenomenal to see how technology can usher in inclusion in all walks of life. Kadam is one such innovation, along with other similarly path-breaking products that came out of R2D2 IIT Madras, which will make technology accessible and affordable!”

Congratulating the Researchers on the successful commercialization of Kadam, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The need for Technology to meet health and medicine is crucial for a healthy future. The Kadam is yet another example to justify this need. We, at IIT Madras are very happy that our Research and Development efforts are translating to products that could be of benefit to mankind.

Indigenously developed Kadam is affordable and at the same time, of high quality and performance, complying with ISO 10328 standards including 30 lakh cycles of fatigue testing. It provides stability, reduces the risk of stumbling and its patented geometry is specifically optimized for use on uneven terrains.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

