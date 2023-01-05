IIT Madras Researchers Highlight Extensive CO2 Emissions In Chennai Over The Next Two Decades

IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers predict that Chennai could cumulatively emit 231.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (Co2) by 2040 from the construction and operations of buildings alone owing to rapid urbanisation. The researchers suggest that switching to renewable sources of energy for the operational requirements of buildings would be a key driver in reducing emissions from Chennai.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the Centre for Technologies for Low Carbon and Lean Construction, IIT Madras, and the Indo-German Centre for Sustainability (IGCS) IIT Madras, comprising Professor Ashwin Mahalingam, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and Mr Pokhraj Nayak, former student, IIT Madras.

Explaining the significance of this study, Professor Ashwin Mahalingam, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “In order to achieve our emissions targets, we need to benchmark what our ‘business as usual’ emissions are likely to be in future and work backwards. This study represents a step in trying to quantitatively address this problem.”

The researchers undertook the study in three phases. The team leveraged geospatial modelling techniques to simulate how Chennai would look in 2040. They used Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) techniques to understand the extent of carbon emissions that Chennai would accrue due to urbanisation. The team also developed several scenarios where alternative building materials and energy sources are used in Chennai’s development to evaluate technologies that could lead to the largest reduction in emissions.

The research team suggested three measures to reduce carbon emissions which include replacing traditional cement with low-carbon cement, reuse of demolition waste for future construction and switching to renewable resources to meet the energy requirements of operating buildings.