  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Researchers Develop Solar-Powered Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft

IIT Madras Researchers Develop Solar-Powered Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft

This system could be equipped with an echo sounder, GPS System and broadband communication technology, capable of delivering precise depth measurements. The craft is fully solar-powered. It can endure five to several more hours depending on user requirements.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 3:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Launches Training Courses For Banking, Financial Services And Insurance Sector
IIT Madras Professors Selected For Government's Swarnajayanti Fellowship
IIT Madras Alumni Association Launches ‘Masterclass’ Series Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
IIT Madras Students Develop Multilingual Digital Game To Create COVID-19 Awareness
IIT Madras: 57th Convocation Held Using Virtual Reality; Over 2,300 Degrees Awarded
Degrees To Digital Avatars Of Students To 'Mixed Reality' Technology: IITs' Convocation During COVID-19
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Solar-Powered Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft
IIT Madras Develops Solar-Powered Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft
Image credit: IIT Madras
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers have developed a Solar-powered Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft for Indian Ports and Inland Waterways to undertake autonomous hydrographic and oceanographic surveys and provide real-time data transmission over long distance.

This system could be equipped with an echo sounder, GPS System and broadband communication technology, capable of delivering precise depth measurements. In addition to echo sounder and GPS system, it is possible to add additional oceanographic payloads (current and velocity measurements), 360-degree Camera, LiDAR for seamless topography and bathymetry measurements.

The craft had a successful field-test recently off the Chennai Coast at Kamarajar Port. Further field trials under harsher environments have been scheduled during November 2020 at Syama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port, Kolkata.

The Autonomous Survey Craft was developed by a Research Team at National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) in IIT Madras.

Highlighting the major impact of developing this Autonomous Survey Craft, K Murali, Professor In-Charge, NTCPWC, IIT Madras, said, “This is a significant leap towards indigenisation of the Indian Maritime Sector, which is currently dominated by foreign technology. The craft is capable of delivering precise and accurate depth measurements even in very shallow waters. This Autonomous Survey Craft will help to meet the increasing demands for volume and efficiency as ships are becoming larger, with maximum loading to ensure most efficient operations.”

Further, Mr Murali, said, “The craft can undertake autonomous hydrography surveys at different times of the day to identify the navigable paths that can be used for operational window and navigational guidance. It has been developed to carry out survey operations in areas such as ports, harbours, waterways, dams, lakes, lagoons and other shallow water zones. It can be operated in manual mode by a remote-control setup or as a fully autonomous vehicle.”

The craft is fully solar-powered. It can endure five to several more hours depending on user requirements.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) IIT Madras Solar project
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2021: Last Day To Amend Application At Gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2021: Last Day To Amend Application At Gate.iitb.ac.in
Karnataka COVID-19 Panel Against Reopening Schools In December
Karnataka COVID-19 Panel Against Reopening Schools In December
Lucknow University: Narendra Modi To Attend Centennial Foundation Day
Lucknow University: Narendra Modi To Attend Centennial Foundation Day
IIT Mandi Improves Intake Of Girl Students In B.Tech; Up By 20% From 2019
IIT Mandi Improves Intake Of Girl Students In B.Tech; Up By 20% From 2019
IISc Bangalore Invites Online Application For PhD Programmes
IISc Bangalore Invites Online Application For PhD Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................