IIT Madras Research Can Help Reduce Vibrations In Automobiles

The IIT Madras research is focussed on understanding the mechanisms of vibration damping in polymers, which would, in turn, lead to designs of better vibration dampers in automobiles.

Image credit: IIT Madras
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers working in the field of ‘Carbon Nanotube Composites’ have found “promising results” in reducing the vibration during car rides, the institute said in a statement. This research finding is expected to be useful in industries such as aerospace, automobile and construction.

The research is focussed on understanding the mechanisms of vibration damping in of polymers, which would, in turn lead to designs of better vibration dampers in automobiles. The research is headed by prof. Prathap Haridoss, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, along with his co-scientists and research students at the institute.

Prof. Haridoss and his collaborators work with a special class of composites called polymer nanocomposites. The discovery that nanoparticles – particles a hundred thousand times smaller than the thickness of a sheet of paper – can afford extraordinary properties to polymers, is the basis of such composites, IIT Madras said in a statement.

Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The outstanding properties of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) can tremendously improve mechanical, thermal and electrical properties of polymers. Of the numerous attractive properties of CNT-polymer composites, their vibration damping properties make them useful in aerospace, automobile and construction industries.”

